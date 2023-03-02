EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots captain Davis Andrews read more than just defensive lineups as he joined students at the Lafayette School in Everett on Thursday.

Andrews, a center, was in town for National Read Across America Day, sharing with students how important reading is.

“We all need to be comfortable being ourselves and understand we all are different and that makes the world go round,” he said.

Andrews read to kids at the school as part of planned programming. In one book, he highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusion. Another book celebrated the New England Patriots.

Read Across America Day coincides with the birthday of Dr. Seuss. Across the country, it aims to remind children that reading is fun.

“Hopefully it put a smile on their face and brightens their day on this rainy day.”

Andrews answered questions about his life and career, again stressing the importance of reading.

“In the past few years I’ve started trying to read more and more. It’s something for me to relax and I enjoy it.”

This event was back in-person this week after years without an in-person option. That fact was not lost on teachers and staff.

“They look up to sports figures, especially a Patriots player,” Assistant Principal Kerri Norton said. “Coming from someone else other than their teacher or their family, it sends a different message, but a good one.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)