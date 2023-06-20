BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots cornerback Jack Jones will appear in East Boston District Court on Tuesday after two guns were allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Logan Airport.

Police say Jones was arrested at the airport on Friday around 5:30 p.m. The Patriots separately confirmed Friday night that they are aware of the arrest but did not have any further comment.

In a statement, the TSA said officers initially found the loaded guns and ammunition “during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage.” The TSA said officers notified state police once they found the guns.

“The traveler was questioned by law enforcement and subsequently arrested,” the TSA said.

Jones is facing several charges including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to state police.

The TSA said the guns found on Friday were the ninth and tenth guns found in carry-on luggage at Logan Airport this year.

