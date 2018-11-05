FOXBOROUGH (WHDH/AP) — The Boston Red Sox continued their World Series championship celebration with a pregame, on-field appearance at Gillette Stadium Sunday night before the Patriots-Packers showdown.

Team owner John Henry, manager Alex Cora and several players, including World Series MVP Steve Pearce, J.D. Martinez and Brock Holt, stood atop a duck boat hosting their championship trophy as they were driven onto the field before kickoff.

Cora greeted Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and others, and also took a selfie with Brady.

