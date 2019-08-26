Patriots center David Andrews reportedly hospitalized with blood clots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots starting center David Andrews is reportedly hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The 27-year-old Andrews has anchored the Patriots offensive line after he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015.

Andrews, who has served as a co-team captain in each of the last two seasons, is expected to miss a significant portion of the upcoming 2019 season.

Andrews has only missed two games in the last four years.

With number 60 sidelined indefinitely, former sixth-round pick Ted Karras will likely take the lead as starting center.

