New England Patriots running back James White (28) receives congratulations on his touchdown run from David Andrews, left, Tom Brady, center, and Rob Gronkowski, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The New England Patriots have clinched their 10th consecutive AFC East crown and the Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up the NFC East title.

The Patriots beat Buffalo 24-12 and have now won 16 of 18 division titles since Tom Brady became their quarterback.

The Cowboys beat the Buccaneers 27-20.

