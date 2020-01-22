Patriots cornerback arrested on drug charges in Tennessee

Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested on drug charges Friday after police pulled him over for speeding in Tennessee.

Williams, 22, of Nashville, Tennessee was pulled over on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County for speeding, according to police.

An investigation of Williams’ vehicle led police to discover a controlled substance, unprescribed prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Williams was drafted in 2019 out of Vanderbilt University.

