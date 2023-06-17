Patriots cornerback Jack Jones has been arrested after two guns were found in his carry-on bag at Logan Airport.

Police said Jones was arrested on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

The Patriots separately confirmed Friday night that they are aware of the arrest but said they did not have any further comment at the time.

The TSA in a statement said officers initially found the loaded guns and ammunition “during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage.” The TSA said officers notified state police once they found the gun.

“The traveler was questioned by law enforcement and subsequently arrested,” the TSA said.

Jones is facing several charges including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to state police.

Police said Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks, with bail set at $50,000. He is expected to be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

The TSA said the guns found on Friday were the ninth and tenth guns found in carry-on luggage at Logan Airport this year.

