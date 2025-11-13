FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite the calm skies predicted for Thursday night’s primetime matchup versus the New York Jets, the Patriots are set to bring the storm: their new rivalry jerseys inspired by the area’s famous nor’easters.

Fans lined up outside the pro shop at Gillette Stadium Thursday to get their hands on the new gear, which the team will debut Thursday night on the field.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised fans at the pro shop Thursday as well, where the newest version of his limited edition Nike Air Force Ones went on sale.

