BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy gave thanks this Thanksgiving season by giving back to families in need.

Guy hosted his seventh annual “Lawrence Guy Thanksgiving Giveaway” at the Orchard Garden Boys and Girls Club of Boston in partnership with Stop and Shop to provide 125 local families with Thanksgiving meals Monday night.

“With our platform that we have, the best thing we can do is give back,” Guy said.

Several Patriots players, including Kyle Van Noy, Devin and Jason McCourty, and Josh Gordon, handed out turkey and traditional holiday sides.

The families also got a chance to ask the players questions, win prizes, and meet the Patriots mascot, Pat Patriot.

