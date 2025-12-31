FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge, according to court documents.

Court documents say the charge stems from an alleged incident on August 8 in Mansfield involving a household or family member.

According to court documents, the accuser says Barmore became angry with her over the air conditioning temperature in a bedroom and the two also allegedly argued over food.

From there, the accuser says Barmore grabbed her phone from her hand while she tried to leave.

In a statement regarding the incident, the Patriots said in part, “The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

In 2025, Barmore, 26, has 26 combined tackles, with 12 solo through 16 games.

The accusations against Barmore come just one day after Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was accused of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges.

Diggs is accused of strangling his personal chef at a Dedham home on December 2.

On Sunday, the Patriots won their first AFC East title since 2019 after they defeated the New York Jets 42-10 and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 13-12.

