BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s appearance in court has been postponed.

Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge, according to court documents.

Court documents say the charge stems from an alleged incident on August 8 in Mansfield involving a household or family member.

According to court documents, the accuser says Barmore became angry with her over the air conditioning temperature in a bedroom and the two also allegedly argued over food.

From there, the accuser says Barmore grabbed her phone from her hand while she tried to leave and threw her to the ground. She claims Barmore grabbed her by the neck of her shirt while standing over her.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)