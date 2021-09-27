A Rhode Island woman battling breast cancer is rounding up a dozen friends for the biggest game in town after the New England Patriots donated 12 tickets to this Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeanne Cunha, 59, is fighting the disease for the second time, and her son David Anthony wanted to give her tickets to the big game. He shaved his head on Instagram to raise money and an anonymous donor gave them two tickets.

And when David reached out to the team, they donated a dozen tickets as well, along with giving the pair a tour of the field.

“She epitomizes what grit, perseverance and resiliency are all about,” said Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team’s director of community affairs.

And while Cunha will be wearing a Tom Brady jersey, she’ll be cheering for the home team.

“I’m rooting for the Patriots,” Cunha said. “It’s not that I want to see [Brady] lose, I want to see the Patriots win.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)