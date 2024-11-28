BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Patriots quarterbacks lent a helping hand this Thanksgiving at the St. Francis House in Boston.

Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett served a traditional holiday meal at the shelter alongside dozens of other volunteers Thursday.

Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials, including City Councilor Ed Flynn, took part in a turkey carving ceremony.

The group served more than 350 people for lunch.

