Patriots’ Edelman reads new children’s book at Boston pop-up

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman used the team’s bye week to catch up on his reading, with a live read of his latest children’s book at a pop-up store in the Back Bay on Saturday.

The store on Boylston Street sold merchandise from clothes to Edelman’s new book about a football-loving squirrel, Flying High 3 — which Edelman read to a crowd of kids.

The store is open through Sunday.

