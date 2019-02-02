Patriots fan battling sickle cell receives all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LIII

One Patriots superfan is heading to Super Bowl LIII, thanks to Pats players Jason and Devin McCourty.

Brunel Etienne has been friends with Devin since 2013 when the two met while Brunel was receiving treatment for sickle cell anemia, a disease for which the McCourty twins have a foundation called “Tackle Sickle Cell.”

Now, thanks to the McCourty brothers, Brunel has an all-expenses-paid trip to Atlanta, which includes VIP tickets to Super Bowl LIII.

“It’s amazing, just amazing. I don’t know how to put it into words,” Brunel said. “I never thought I’d go to the Super Bowl before.”

Since touching down in Atlanta, Brunel has been enjoying all of the pre-game festivities, including visiting Centennial Olympic Park and hanging out with the Patriots cheerleaders.

“I took a picture with Pat Patriot, took a picture with the Lombardi Trophy, and everything,” Brunel said.

As for his guess for who will win on Sunday, Brunel is sticking beside his team and friends.

“Pats win all the way,” Brunel said.

The trip is taking place at a perfect time for Brunel, as he’ll be receiving a stem cell transplant in late March and has to be in isolation for about eight months.

