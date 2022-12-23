FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Patriots fan is being rewarded for keeping his cool while being taunted by a Raiders fan following the Patriots loss in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The fan happened to be at his first NFL game when a woman rooting for the Raiders got up in his face, but he did not take the bait.

After seeing the video, Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited the fan to Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In recognition of his good sportsmanship and class, he fan will also get to go out on the field before the game and get his own customized jersey.

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

