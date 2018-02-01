Patriots fan wins raffle at Minneapolis bar for Super Bowl tickets

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHDH) — A lucky Patriots fan is going to the Super Bowl after she won a drawing at a Minneapolis bar for tickets to the big game.

The bar, Pat’s Tap, is not an official Patriots bar in Minneapolis but it has attracted members of Patriots Nation from around the country.

“We’ve been planning this since they announced the Super Bowl,” said a Patriots fan from Minnesota. “That’s how confident we are they were gonna make it.”

Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders were at Pat’s Tap on Thursday for the choosing of the winner. Former Patriot Steve Nelson did the honors, awarding the tickets to a young mother and Patriots fan from Minneapolis.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)