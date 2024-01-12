SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - As Patriots fans bid farewell to Bill Belichick, the now-former Patriots coach has a permanent place with one of his most dedicated supporters.

Swansea resident Nicole Gavin got Belichick’s face tattooed on her leg in 2019.

After Thursday’s announcement that Belichick and the Patriots would be parting ways, Gavin spoke to 7NEWS about Belichick’s legacy and her unique ink.

“He’s just been able to do something that nobody else has,” she said.

“The lasting legacy of 24 years, all those titles, all those wins, Super Bowls — that is never going to happen again,” she continued.

Gavin got Belichick’s face tattooed by Taunton artist Ryan Jones.

She said the art started with a “genius theme” on her leg with another tattoo of Albert Einstein.

“The two of us sort of came up with my love for the Patriots and wanting to capture that and it fit perfectly when we thought of Belichick,” Gavin said.

Gavin revealed the design at the same time the Patriots unveiled their sixth Super Bowl banner at Gillette Stadium.

Now reacting to news of his departure, Gavin said it will be “bittersweet” to no longer see Belichick at the stadium.

“Growing up, we’ve continued the success with Tom Brady and Belichick and getting to live through that dynasty has been really awesome,” she said.

A lifelong fan who grew up going to Patriots fans with her dad, Gavin said she is sad to see Belichick go.

She said she has no regrets, though, over the tattooed tribute on her leg. Rather, she said she may love the tattoo even more as she recognizes Belichick’s legacy in New England holds permanence much like the ink on her skin.

“No one can do that again,” she said. “So, he will have that lasting impression.”

