FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have one of the saddest and most miserable fan bases in the National Football League, according to a new survey.

Lineups says it surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans across the United States last month and asked them whether they have ever become emotionally upset while watching their favorite team.

Dallas Cowboys fans were ranked as the saddest fan base in football, followed by Patriots fans, according to the survey. Fans of the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers rounded out the top five.

Nearly 60 percent of respondents indicated that they have cried over a lost game. Others admitted to shedding tears when their favorite player left for a new team. More than 40 percent of fans said they have turned off games early because they were too sad to continue watching until the end.

Patriots fans aren’t just sad, they are also a miserable bunch, the survey found.

Respondents ranked Patriots fans as the sixth most miserable group in the league. Detroit Lions fans were found to be the most miserable, followed by fans of the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)