Patriots fans can score $1 coffees at Dunkin’ all season long

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - To celebrate the return of the NFL, Dunkin’ is giving fans of the New England Patriots a chance to score $1 coffees all season long.

DD Perks Members can get a medium hot or iced coffee at a discounted price on every Patriots game day, the Canton-based coffee chain announced Thursday.

“Football season may look a bit different this year, but we have options that make it easier than ever to fuel up for game day in a contactless manner and wanted to get our fans pumped up with their daily coffee at a price point you can’t beat!” said Suzanne Pingeton, Integrated Marketing Director- New England at Dunkin’.

Customers can receive their $1 coffee by downloading the Dunkin’ mobile app and ordering ahead. Customers can simply tap to order ahead, then quickly pick up their items in-store, at the drive-thru or curbside.

