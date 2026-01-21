FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans are finding ways to buy tickets and head west for the the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos, even as Ticketmaster has limited sales to those with Rocky Mountain area addresses.

Some fans said they made their travel plans before the team’s Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans was completely over.

“Fourth quarter of the Texans game which I was at I made the decision,” said Shawn Edge, a Patriots fan. “Taking advantage of the airline policy and 24 hour cancellation, same thing with the hotel. It was really risk free to purchase the main portion of just getting there in case, if something did happen late in the fourth.”

Ticketmaster said the Broncos made the decision to limit ticket sales, writing, “Sometimes teams will place geographic restrictions on certain events to give local fans the best chance to attend. You’d have to ask the team about any specific restrictions that may be in place.”

Fans are getting creative to get around the restrictions.

“I’ve been lucky, I have a coworker that actually lives in Denver so he was the one I reached out to and kind of purchased the tickets for me,” said Edge.

Others said they found success buying tickets from third party vendors like Stubhub.

Triple A says New Englanders traveling to Denver for the game should be prepared for everything.

“I would recommend maybe get a rental car, but maybe take the light rail system that goes right to the stadium, drink as much water as you can,” said Nick Bunnell, a Triple A spokesperson. “Elevation sickness is a real thing. You don’t want it. It’s not a fun time.”

