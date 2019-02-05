Patriots fans push ambulance out of mud during Super Bowl parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of New England Patriots fans banded together during Tuesday’s Super Bowl parade to help free an ambulance that got stuck in the mud on Boston Common.

Video shared on Instagram by Christopher Marino showed a sea of fans pushing the ambulance from behind.

The ambulance was ultimately able to drive off on its own.

“Reason #1,486 why I love this city,” Marino wrote as a caption for the video.

No additional information was immediately able.

