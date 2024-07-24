FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans gathered early Wednesday morning ahead of the first day of training camp in the 2024 season.

With a new head coach and new names in the lineup at the quarterback position, fans told 7NEWS they are ready for a new era.

“I love this team,” said Mike Valentin. “I’ve been a fan of them since I was born.”

“I know we’re in rebuild mode,” saud Cameron Carreiro.

After their years of dominance with Bill Belichick on the sideline and Tom Brady in the huddle, the Patriots have not qualified for the playoffs since 2021. The Patriots have not won a playoff game since they beat the LA Rams in the 2018 Super Bowl.

With both Belichick and Brady now out of the organization, Jerod Mayo is now entering his first year coaching the Patriots. And Drake Maye is drawing attention as a potential future quarterback star after the Patriots selected him third overall in this year’s NFL draft.

Julian Davila lined up at 12:30 a.m. outside Gillette Stadium Wednesday to make sure he got a front row seat to the opening of training camp.

“I love it,” he said while other fans arrived in Foxboro. “I love seeing all these people here early. I usually see the same people here every year when I come early.”

“I just love the dedication from all of us,” he said.

Patriots fans in red, white, and blue regalia rushed through the gates the minute they opened near 10 a.m. Valentin said he can’t wait to see what Mayo does with the team.

“Going through a rebuild process is definitely tough,” he said. “But I definitely trust the process to see where this team goes.”

Fellow fan Eli Cochran said he is also excited to see what Maye will do to help New England’s offense.

“I want to see these guys grow,” he said. “I want to see the younger guys just grow and develop.”

The Patriots introduced Maye, 21, in late April. At the time, Maye quickly set his sights on victory, saying “I don’t do anything else besides winning. And [I] hate losing.”

Team officials, including Mayo, praised Maye. Even so, as training camp approached this week, Mayo said he expects veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will shoulder starting duties once the regular season begins.

“It’s clear that [Brissett] is the most pro-ready guy we have,” Mayo said.

Training camp is scheduled to continue through mid-August.

This year’s Patriots season opener is scheduled to take place in Cincinnati on Sept. 8.

