Patriots fans reserving judgement on Chung until case plays out in court

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are preparing for their first preseason game at home and there’s a black cloud looming over Gillette Stadium.

Robin Barrixford, who is a Patriots fan From Florida says, “It’s always something with professional athletes.”

This time, it’s Patriots safety Patrick Chung who is in legal trouble after police say they found cocaine in his New Hampshire home.

“A lot of kids look up to these players and for my kids, we try to tell them not to do this kind of stuff,” Patriots fan Patrick Borja from Pennsylvania said.

Borja and his two sons are big Patriots fans, despite living in Eagles territory, and says the allegations don’t align with what the team is all about.

“We try to create a culture of champions up here and they don’t need to get in trouble like that,” Borja said.

Chung was hurt during the Super Bowl and hasn’t practiced with the team yet this season. While he wasn’t expected to play tonight, fans hope the news won’t distract his teammates.

Andy Plourde, a Patriots fan from New Hampshire says, “That’s unfortunate, you never want to hear that and you hope the coaching staff is able to get it in line and get everybody back where they need to be.”

Patriots fans always have their players backs, so most are reserving judgment until the case plays out in court.

Conrad Maliska, a Patriots fan from Virginia says, “You’re still innocent till proven guilty. So hopefully it turns out that he’s not guilty.”

