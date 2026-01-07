FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are back in the playoffs, and they just “Maye” have a new theme song.

Two Pats fans took to social media to share their tribute to the team.

Musicians Joshua Quimby and Avry Truex both have local roots to the area and made a bluegrass banger paying homage to MVP candidate Drake Maye.

The pair say the song came about organically when they recently got together to make some music.

“I was super down with it because we’re both big Patriots fans and we both bonded over being fans of the team,” Quimby said. “The momentum of the season has been crazy. We just thought it was an awesome way to engage with the fanbase and everything.”

Quimby and Truex said they only needed about 20 minutes to write the song.

