FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are back in the playoffs, and they just “Maye” have a new theme song to play along the way.

Two fans from New England shared a video of their tribute to the team on social media, where it has since gone viral.

Songwriters Joshua Quimby and Avry Truex said the country song came about organically when they recently got together to make some music.

“We wrote it in about 20 minutes or something like that. It was very spur of the moment, flow, let it happen kind of thing,” said Quimby. “I was super down with it because we’re both big Patriots fans and we both bonded over being fans of the team.”



“We started with ‘in Maye we believe,’ and we were like, ‘that’s silly, that will do.’ We knew that would be the hook,” said Truex.

The song has become so popular, Drake Maye himself was asked about it during his weekly news conference Wednesday.

“I think somebody told me, maybe Stef [Diggs], but I haven’t heard that. Who knows, I don’t know if it’s good or bad,” Maye joked.

The pair said it was their own way to pump up the fanbase ahead of the first playoff game against the Los Angeles Charges Sunday night, and they hope it inspires the team to come away with four more victories.

“The momentum of the season has been crazy. We just thought it was an awesome way to engage with the fanbase and everything,” said Quimby. “The song is great, it’s awesome but all this only matters if they win. Got to get Drake Maye that MVP and get us to that Super Bowl.”

The duo said the song has received hundreds of thousands of views on Tik Tok and Instagram so far.

