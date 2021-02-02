Patriots flying 76 vaccinated health care ‘superheroes’ to Super Bowl in Tampa

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots on Tuesday announced that their team plane will transport 76 vaccinated health care “superheroes” representing all six New England states to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, this weekend.

After the team sent the plane to China to secure desperately needed PPE last year at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kraft family was again motivated to support frontline workers who have worked tirelessly for the last year, according to a report on the Patriots’ official website.

The vaccinated workers will be granted an all-expenses-paid trip to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as roundtrip travel.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft hopes the trip will serve as a thank you to the health care world and spread the important message of getting vaccinated.

“Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause,” Kraft told the team’s website. “Ten months later, it’s an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl.”

The workers will also be given transportation from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport with police escort and a $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium, among other special gifts.

