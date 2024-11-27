BOSTON (WHDH) - The Patriots Foundation is partnering with Goodwill to give out food baskets to families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In Roxbury Tuesday, the two foundations were expected to donate 200 baskets of holiday food essentials — including pies, dinner rolls, and turkeys. All the packages were set to go to members of Goodwill’s training and youth programs.

“The people coming in the door are people I know. They’ve been in our work programs, or they’ve just completed a training program and they’re saying, ‘I got a job,’ or ‘I got an interview.’ So that connection and that ability to give them one more thing that makes them feel like they’re making progress and they’re part of the community is truly special,” said Joanne Hilferty, CEO of Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries.

Several Patriots players and owner Robert Kraft were seen at the charity event.

