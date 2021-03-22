Patriots get extra compensatory pick via NFL miscalculation

The NFL says it has awarded the Patriots an additional compensatory pick for this year’s draft due to a correction by the league’s management council.

League spokesman Michael Signora said in a statement that there was a miscalculation of the average yearly compensation. As a result of the correction, New England, which was originally awarded two compensatory picks, has also been awarded the first compensatory pick of the fifth round, 177th overall.

The Falcons’ first compensatory selection in the fifth round has moved down two slots to 182nd overall. By agreement with the NFLPA, the Bears will retain their compensatory selection at the end of the sixth round (228th), previously the 32nd compensatory awarded, and now the 33rd.

Compensatory selections are awarded to a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year.

Those spots are positioned from the third through sixth rounds of the draft based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

That value is determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors and was developed by the NFL’s management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by the formula.

New England has the highest compensatory spot at 96th overall, in large part for having Tom Brady land in Tampa Bay — and winning the Super Bowl.

