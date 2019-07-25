Patriots give bicycles to children of local service members

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots had a big surprise for fans at training camp on Thursday as players appeared on bicycles after practice.

For the second year in a row, the Patriots teamed up with CarMax to give bikes to children of active Military service members.

Several people from CarMax volunteered their time to build these bikes to help the players surprise the kids and their families.

These kids and families are all part of the “Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.”

While players gave the bikes away they stayed to spend quality time, share the field, and have fun with some of their biggest fans.

The children and families were filled with smiles and excitement.

30 children ended up taking home new bicycles.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)