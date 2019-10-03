Patriots give cancer survivors MVP treatment at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are giving cancer survivors the MVP treatment at Gillette Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The team holding a special event to pamper people who have faced a difficult fight.

15 women fighting cancer were treated to breakfast and lunch at the stadium. The day of pampering also included manicures, massages, yoga, and a surprise visit to the field.

One of the survivors, Karen Howley Lacamera, says the day is just what she needed.

“This is a time where you put away thinking you have cancer, you get so focused on the amazing things happening to you, you get lost and you lose the fact of what you’re actually undergoing,” Lacamera said. “I’m so gracious for all the people and all the hard work that they’ve put into making such a momentous day for me.”

These women also received a surprise invitation to next week’s Patriots game against the New York Giants.

