Patriots Hall of Famers team up to register voters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots Hall of Famers Willie McGinest, Ty Law and Tedy Bruschi joined forces Saturday to encourage voter registration.

The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Rock the Vote and The Legends Brand to host a “Be the Change” voter registration event at Roxbury Community College.

“I think it’s crucial and it’s definitely important with today’s climate and what’s going on in our society,” McGinest said. “If we’re talking about like really making changes and really making differences, that’s the best way.Go out and vote, use your voice!”

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross also came out to show his support.

“So many people died for our right to vote. don’t take that for granted,” Gross said. “Register to vote. Your vote counts.”

“It’s important right now,” McGinest said. “We’re going through a lot in our country. And if we want that change we got to be the ones who create it.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)