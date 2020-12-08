Patriots helping to deliver 4,000 coats to veterans

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and the Kraft family are helping veterans stay warm this winter.

Gillette Stadium will be the distribution point for 4,000 coats, packed inside buckets and donated by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, that police officers from every town in Massachusetts can pick up and give out in their communities.

The organization is also donating masks and hand sanitizer.

