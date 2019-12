FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots brought holiday cheer to 250 kids at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

The annual Children’s Holiday Party provide gifts and entertainment to kids through the Salvation Army.

“[It’s about] interacting with kids to try and give them a special Christmas they remember,” said defensive end John Simon.

