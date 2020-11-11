Patriots honoring patriots: Gillette Stadium hosts tribute to servicemen and women

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are honoring patriots Wednesday as team owner Robert Kraft and his son laid a wreath outside Gillette Stadium as part of a tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives serving the nation.

Patriot place took on a new meaning as it was transformed into a place to honor thousands of military members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“You know we live our lives, especially this time of the pandemic, sometimes we get caught up and we miss the big picture that there are people out there who are working every day to protect our way of life,” Kraft said.

The memorial is part of the “Salute to Service Campaign which is dedicated to all men and women who have lost their lives in the War on Terror since September 11, 2001.

“We see these terrible events and then we forget about it and we move on and having a memorial like this and seeing these faces, and seeing how young… there’s so many. Most of them in their early 20s. It’s sad in many ways. And think of what it means to the families,” Kraft said.

It also recognizes those who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or overseas.

Kraft said that being a part of this Armistice Day display is a way to show his gratitude.

The memorial was first unveiled at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. back in 2017.

Since then, it has toured the country to ensure servicemen and women are never forgotten.

“We’re honored to be the first NFL stadium to host this exhibit,” Kraft said.

Organizers of the tribute are still asking for help contacting families to ensure every single veteran who has died since 9/11 is featured on the memorial.

“To all the families out there that have lost a loved one to this war on terror, you have our warmest regards and respect, and we are with you today,” Kraft said.

