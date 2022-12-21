FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots players were decorated as Christmas trees Tuesday night at a holiday event for children in need.

The team’s New England Patriots Charitable Foundation hosted this year’s “Wrap a Pat” holiday party for over 200 kids.

“To be able to connect with all these kids, to give them a happy holiday week and a holiday event that they’ll never forget means so much to us,” said Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation.

After wrapping the Patriots players from head to toe in crepe paper and decorations, the children all went home with presents at the end of the evening.

The New England Patriots Foundation was started by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to support charities throughout New England.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)