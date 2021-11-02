FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday held a group baby shower at Gillette Stadium for new military mothers and moms-to-be.

Team owner Robert Kraft partnered with Operation Baby Shower, a nonprofit that works to bring joyful baby showers to military families.

“Without the support of all of you and what your family members are doing, we don’t have the great country that we have,” Kraft said during the event.

Each mother and mom-to-be in attendance enjoyed lunch among friends and were showered with an array of gifts.

