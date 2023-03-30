FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft family, New England Patriots Foundation, and Cross Insurance hosted 100 Vietnam veterans for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium Wednesday.

The Veterans in attendance received special pins for their service in recognition of Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.

“We always say, without their sacrifice and their commitment, we can’t tailgate in the parking lots on Sundays, we can’t fill stadiums for concerts soccer games or, of course, football games, it’s because of their commitment to sustaining American values,” said Joshua Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies.

The event was part of the Commemorative Partner Program, an initiative to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families.

Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of the last American troops leaving Vietnam.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)