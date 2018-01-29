FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Patriots fans are getting a chance to cheer on the team before they head to Minnesota to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The send-off rally Monday on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place will include remarks from Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. Others expected to speak include Tom Brady, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.

“Our fans have been with us from day one. They’re always there and they fight with us through the thick and thin and we really appreciate all of the support we get,” said Nate Solder.

There also will be a performance by the Patriots cheerleaders, T-shirt tosses and entertainment from the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Foxborough band Thirty 6 Red. The events begin at 9 a.m.; however, fans began lining up around 5 a.m.

“We love all the support. We appreciate all of the fans and we’re really happy to get out there and see everybody and get rolling,” said Danny Amendola.

The team is expected to leave Gillette Stadium around 10:30 a.m. to head to the Providence airport for their flight to Minneapolis.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)