FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots officials gathered at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Friday to introduce new quarterback Drake Maye, one day after the Patriots drafted Maye third overall in this year’s NFL draft.

Maye, 21, played three seasons at the University of North Carolina. He now comes to New England after the departure of longtime head-coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones, who was traded to Jacksonville in March.

“I can’t wait to play in here and get started,” Maye said after walking on to the field at Gillette with Robert Kraft Patriots President Jonathan Kraft.

Maye said he brought his brothers and girlfriend to Foxboro with him.

“This is just such a special moment for me,” he said. “Getting that call last night on the old phone, the old buzzer, was pretty sweet.”

Maye said he is glad to be coming to an organization in New England “that knows how to win.” Later asked by 7’s Jonathan Hall about his opinion on Patriots legend Tom Brady, Maye responded.

“He’s just the GOAT,” Maye said. “Any quarterback has got to be a Tom Brady fan.”

Maye said he will be honored to meet Brady, saying he hopes to “be a sponge” in learning from from the future hall-of-famer at Brady’s upcoming Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June.

Maye further described new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo as “a player’s coach.”

“Every time I see coach Mayo, he’s been in a workout outfit, putting in work, he’s still getting it in,” Maye said. “So, I’m just excited to play for him.”

Maye said he looks forward to putting work in and showing his love of football to fans.

“I don’t do anything else besides winning,” he said. “And [I] hate loosing.”

The Patriots have seven remaining picks in this year’s draft, which will wrap up on Saturday.

