FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation and Patriots Foundation hosted the families of those affected by the tragic shooting in Lewiston Maine for a Patriots Experience at Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place.

The Experience included a weekend trip from Saturday to Sunday where the families will meet Lawrence and Andrea Guy, Patriots players, coaches, cheerleaders and have VIP experiences around the stadium and at Patriot Place.

Participants also received tickets to Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)