Patriots invite fans to Super Bowl send-off rally at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are inviting fans to a Super Bowl sendoff rally next week ahead of the big game in Minnesota against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday, Jan. 29, fans will have one more chance to show their support and appreciation as the Patriots host a “Not Done” Super Bowl LII rally on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place.

The rally, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. The event will include a performance by members of the Patriots Cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses, giveaways and more.

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Duron Harmon and David Andrews and Danny Amendola will address fans prior to departing.

Buses are expected to leave Gillette Stadium at about 10:30 a.m. as the team travels to T.F. Green airport in Providence for their flight to Minneapolis. The team is slated to arrive in the Twin Cities around 2:00 p.m. central time.

The Patriots and Eagles will play the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4.

