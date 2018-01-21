NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Patriots and Jaguars fans are preparing for the AFC Championship game in a number of ways.

Some parishioners at a church in Brockton, MA have a special prayer this weekend. They’re hoping Tom Brady’s hand will be healed in time for kickoff, and they’re hoping for a win Sunday. A sign outside the Assembly of God church in Brockton read “Pray for Tom’s Hand, Go Pats!”

Fans in Natick are also preparing for the big game with a pep-rally at 10 a.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

In Norfolk, a local business shows some heavy machinery tearing a part a sedan made by Jaguar. The owners of the store said they hope the Patriots can “crush” the Jaguars.

Boston Fire and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are betting on the game. The loser has to display a smoke detector with the opposing team’s logo on it at their station.

A friendly bet with Jacksonville Fire & Rescue on the game. More at https://t.co/1XgD5S2xqg Smoke detectors – are yours working? @JvlleFDPIO @TheBuffProject @ChiefJoeFinn pic.twitter.com/9CZ86b01Wc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 20, 2018

The Franklin Park Zoo made a bet with the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens as well. The zoo in the losing city will make a donation towards a conservation project of the zoo in the winning city’s choice. However, the Franklin Park Zoo is feeling confident about the Patriots pulling through today after their porcupine, Fezzik, shared his thoughts on the game:

Bourne Police posted to their Facebook about Brady’s hand injury saying in part, “After an extensive investigation into potential injuries to an unnamed quarterback’s hand, we obtained this X-Ray depicting abnormal growths on all five fingers.”

Lastly, the New England “Pet-riots” are also celebrating today. Pets and their owners at the Petco in Foxborough showing off their Pats gear. Winners win a grooming package, more Patriots gear and a photo opportunity with the G.O.A.T. and team cheerleaders.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)