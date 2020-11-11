Patriots kicker Nick Folk earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts after kicking the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he booted a 51-yard field goal to propel his team to 30-27 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Folk successfully converted three extra points and went three-for-three on field goal attempts, including the game-winner as time expired at MetLife Stadium.

The 14-year veteran also nailed a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter and converted a 29-yarder in the fourth.

The honor marks his third Player of the Week Award and the first since he won it twice in 2013.

Folk’s impressive showing helped the Patriots snap a four-game losing skid.

