FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (Gronk) will sign a one day contract with the team on Wednesday and officially retire as a Patriot.

Gronk played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2018 and received four all-pro selections during that time.

While in New England, Gronk had 521 catches for 7,861 yards and scored 80 touchdowns. His 80 touchdowns rank first all time for the Patriots.

Gronk won four Super Bowls in his career, three with the Patriots.

After his time in New England, Gronk announced his retirement in 2019 but returned in 2020 to play in Tampa Bay, where he went onto win his fourth Super Bowl.

