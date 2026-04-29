FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans Wednesday.

“Gronk” played nine seasons for the Patriots, totaling 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdown receptions in the regular season, and 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason. He was a part of three Patriot Super Bowl winning teams.

“Rob Gronkowski’s performance on the field was extraordinary, but it was his infectious energy and consistently positive presence that truly set him apart,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “He always brightened everyone’s day. He earned the respect of coaches and teammates through his work ethic, preparation and unselfish approach, while redefining what it meant to play his position. Rob became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade. We look forward to celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and, in time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Gronk’s 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing) are first in Patriots history, and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history.

Gronk becomes the 38th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Last season, he signed a 1-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots.

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