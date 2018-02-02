Patriots legend Steve Grogan meets fans at Modell’s ahead of Super Bowl

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Patriots legend Steve Grogan met with fans in Medford ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl match up between the Pats and Eagles.

Grogan played quarterback for the Patriots from 1975 to 1990. He visited fans at the Modell’s Sporting Goods store and signed autographs Friday evening.

“It’s pretty special that people still want my autograph and still recognize the name. As I told you before I’m very popular in the nursing homes because everybody there saw me play or was old enough to see me play,” said Grogan.

When asked if he had any advice for Brady, Grogan said he wishes he had Brady giving him advice back when he was playing.

Steve Grogan signing autographs and meeting with fans ahead of the Super Bowl 🏈🏈#7news pic.twitter.com/c7u7yXJli4 — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) February 2, 2018

