Patriots legend, Steve Grogan, met fans at Modell’s ahead of Super Bowl

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Patriots legend, Steve Grogan, met with fans at the Modell’s in Medford on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl match up between the Pats and Eagles.

Today he visited fans at the Modell’s Sporting Goods store and signed autographs.

Grogan played quarterback for the Patriots from 1975-1990.

When asked if he had any advice for Brady, Grogan said he wishes he had Brady giving him the advice back when he was playing.

Steve Grogan signing autographs and meeting with fans ahead of the Super Bowl 🏈🏈#7news pic.twitter.com/c7u7yXJli4 — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) February 2, 2018

