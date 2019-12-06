BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi is helping raise awareness about heart disease and strokes.

The three-time Super Bowl champion hosted a “Talk and Walk with Tedy” Thursday night at the Greater Boston YMCA in Roxbury.

The event included free blood pressure screenings, an active warm-up activity and a healthy eating discussion.

Bruschi has had two strokes and says he’s all about promoting healthier lifestyles.

“We want to provide that type of application to it to show you basically what you can do, the choices you can make and how you can also do it in an affordable capacity,” he said.

Bruschi added that he does his best to stay active and is planning to continue running road races.

