Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi recovering after suffering second stroke

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi is recovering after suffering a stroke on Thursday.

In a statement posted to Twitter on behalf of his family, Tedy’s Team announced that Bruschi suffering a stroke, known as a TIA, and recognized the warning signs immediately.

“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Bruschi, a former third-round pick out of the University of Arizona, is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. He was a two-time All-Pro selection. In his career, Bruschi had 668 tackles and 30.5 sacks. He also forced 18 fumbles and had 12 interceptions. He scored four defensive touchdowns in his career. He announced his retirement in 2009.

In 2005, Bruschi suffered a stroke just 3 days after the Super Bowl after suffering numbness and blurred vision and was diagnosed with a mild stroke. In his book, Bruschi says he briefly considered retiring from football and sat out the 2005 season, but he later announced that he would return and played in several regular season games that season.

Bruschi was named to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. He spent his entire career in New England.

Tedy's Team has issued the following statement on behalf of the Bruschi family. pic.twitter.com/CuwmHobvl3 — Tedy's Team (@TedysTeam) July 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)